Schools reopened for classes V-VIII across Maharashtra

The Maharashtra education department on Wednesday reopened schools for classes V to VIII in several parts of the state. School authorities said a large number of parents have agreed to send their children to school.

Till now, schools have opened across the state except in Mumbai, Thane city and Navi Mumbai. The education department said that after initial apprehension, more parents are now comfortable with reopening of schools. There are more than 1 lakh schools uptil class VIII in the state with as many as 80 lakh students.

State education officials said attendance is likely to increase as students and parents become more confident about safety in schools. In Thane (rural), 422 schools for classes V to VIII reopened on Wednesday.

According to data from the Thane district collector, there are 1,346 schools with classes VIII to XII in rural areas of Thane district, either private, aided, unaided or managed by the zila parishad. Of these, 345 primary schools and 77 secondary schools reopened on Wednesday.

According to the standard operating procedures laid down by the education department, 50 per cent of students in schools are supposed to attend classes on a rotational basis. Similarly, in the first few weeks, schools will conduct classes for three hours from 11 am to 2 pm without break.

At all times during school hours, students will be required to wear masks and no one except staff and students will be allowed inside the premises. Thermal screening will be done everyday for all students and teachers. The schools should make arrangements for handwash facilities and hand sanitisers.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday visited private and municipal schools in Pune and interacted with students and teachers.

On November 23, the education department had reopened more than 9,000 schools in various parts of the state, including Palghar, Chandrapur, Solapur, Satara. According to state government data, till January 4, more than 19,000 schools in different parts of the state had reopened for classes IX to XII.