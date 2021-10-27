Schools in Maharashtra to remain shut for Diwali vacation from today till Nov 10

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday announced that all state-run schools will stay closed for a two-week Diwali vacation starting Thursday.

The schools would not be allowed to take even online classes from October 28 to November 10. The directive would apply to all classes – from Kindergarten to Class 12.

Only recently, on October 4, schools in Maharashtra had reopened for physical classes after substantial drop in Covid-19 cases was witnessed in most parts of both rural and urban areas.

A number of schools in Pune had resumed physical classes only for secondary school students while they continued with the online mode of learning for those in primary classes.

However, this may change post the Diwali vacation when regular on-campus schooling is likely to commence for all classes.