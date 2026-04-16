Schools can’t force uniform, book purchases from specific vendors: Maharashtra government

Move aimed at curbing profiteering, issues fresh circular

Written by: Pallavi Smart
2 min readMumbaiApr 16, 2026 08:47 PM IST
Maharashtra schools uniform rules 2026, school profiteering circularThe circular makes it clear that the directive applies across the board to all primary and secondary schools. (Source: File/Representational)
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In a move aimed at curbing long-standing complaints of profiteering, the Maharashtra school education department Thursday issued a fresh circular directing all schools not to compel parents to buy uniforms, textbooks or other materials from specific shops or through the school.

Ahead of the new academic year in June, the department has also asked local education offices to set up a formal grievance redressal mechanism.

Officials have been directed to publicise dedicated email IDs for complaints and appoint nodal officers to handle parents’ grievances.

The circular, issued on Thursday by the Directors of School Education (Primary and Secondary), reiterates a Government Resolution dated June 11, 2004, which bars schools from mandating purchases from particular vendors.

Stressing “strict compliance”, it warns schools against any coercion in the sale of uniforms or study material.

Local education officers have been instructed to spread awareness by issuing fresh directives to schools in their respective regions.

Officials said the timing is crucial, as parents typically begin buying uniforms, textbooks and other essentials in the weeks leading up to the academic session.

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“The move is aimed at curbing complaints about schools forcing purchases from select vendors, often at inflated rates. Parents will now have a designated platform to report such issues,” a senior official said.

The circular makes it clear that the directive applies across the board to all primary and secondary schools, irrespective of affiliation (State Board, CBSE, ICSE) or management type, including private and aided institutions.

It further states that schools must use textbooks prescribed by SCERT and NCERT, or those approved by their respective boards, and cannot force students to purchase books from specific private publishers.

Schools have also been asked to pass resolutions in their School Management Committees affirming that they will not enforce such compulsory purchases.

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Complaints received from parents will be investigated, and action will be taken if violations are established.

However, parents remain sceptical about implementation.

“These rules have existed for years but were rarely enforced. While the circular promises a complaint mechanism, there is no clarity on how effective it will be,” said a PTA member from a city school.

Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

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