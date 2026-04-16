Schools can’t force uniform, book purchases from specific vendors: Maharashtra government

The circular makes it clear that the directive applies across the board to all primary and secondary schools. (Source: File/Representational)

In a move aimed at curbing long-standing complaints of profiteering, the Maharashtra school education department Thursday issued a fresh circular directing all schools not to compel parents to buy uniforms, textbooks or other materials from specific shops or through the school.

Ahead of the new academic year in June, the department has also asked local education offices to set up a formal grievance redressal mechanism.

Officials have been directed to publicise dedicated email IDs for complaints and appoint nodal officers to handle parents’ grievances.

The circular, issued on Thursday by the Directors of School Education (Primary and Secondary), reiterates a Government Resolution dated June 11, 2004, which bars schools from mandating purchases from particular vendors.