scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Schools asked to submit students’ enrolment data within two days

As the said process assures, continued approval to schools and any drop in enrolment figures may hamper that while schools are demanding extension in deadline.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: May 19, 2022 2:56:33 am
Maharashtra government school, Maharashtra school enrolment, Maharashtra school enrolment, Covid-19 pandemic, pandemic, Annual Status of Education ReportNow schools across the state have to submit students’ enrolment details by May 20, which is just two days away. (Representational)

AFTER A break of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra School Education Department has begun the process of Sanch-Manyata (calculating student-teacher ratio) right in the middle of summer vacation.

Now schools across the state have to submit students’ enrolment details by May 20, which is just two days away. As the said process assures, continued approval to schools and any drop in enrolment figures may hamper that while schools are demanding extension in deadline.

The process, which includes updating students’ enrolment data on the Systematic Administrative Reforms for Achievement of Learning by Students (SARAL) portal, requires detailed information of each student starting from name, class to Aadhaar number, caste and category he/she belongs to, among all. Even as all other details are generally filled by schools, the process of filling Aadhaar and caste details was delayed by many schools due to school closure amid pandemic. Now when schools were hoping to complete this as the new academic year begins in June, the order by the school education department to complete the task in just two days during summer vacation has shocked many.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Even as schools started offline operations two months before the last academic year concluded in April, many continued to stay away as they had migrated to other places. Only when schools start in June after summer break there will be some clarity on students’ enrolment,” said a school principal adding how it has been difficult to trace students throughout the pandemic and schools are hoping for better figures in June. But the sudden order issued by the Directorate of Education (Primary) on Wednesday has caused panic among schools.

Best of Express Premium

A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...Premium
A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?Premium
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
More Premium Stories >>
Best of Explained
Click here for more

Pandurang Kengar, spokesperson for the school principals’ association, said, “There are hardly two days to complete the task when we do not have our staff or students on campus. The process of filling caste and category details of children was delayed pending confirmations from parents and that will be done when students are back to school in June.”

More from Mumbai

“We have approached the school education department requesting to extend the deadline till June 20 as schools will start by then and students will be back to classes,” said Anil Bornare, president of Teachers’ Association.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement