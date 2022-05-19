Schools asked to submit students’ enrolment data within two days

AFTER A break of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra School Education Department has begun the process of Sanch-Manyata (calculating student-teacher ratio) right in the middle of summer vacation.

Now schools across the state have to submit students’ enrolment details by May 20, which is just two days away. As the said process assures, continued approval to schools and any drop in enrolment figures may hamper that while schools are demanding extension in deadline.

The process, which includes updating students’ enrolment data on the Systematic Administrative Reforms for Achievement of Learning by Students (SARAL) portal, requires detailed information of each student starting from name, class to Aadhaar number, caste and category he/she belongs to, among all. Even as all other details are generally filled by schools, the process of filling Aadhaar and caste details was delayed by many schools due to school closure amid pandemic. Now when schools were hoping to complete this as the new academic year begins in June, the order by the school education department to complete the task in just two days during summer vacation has shocked many.

“Even as schools started offline operations two months before the last academic year concluded in April, many continued to stay away as they had migrated to other places. Only when schools start in June after summer break there will be some clarity on students’ enrolment,” said a school principal adding how it has been difficult to trace students throughout the pandemic and schools are hoping for better figures in June. But the sudden order issued by the Directorate of Education (Primary) on Wednesday has caused panic among schools.

Pandurang Kengar, spokesperson for the school principals’ association, said, “There are hardly two days to complete the task when we do not have our staff or students on campus. The process of filling caste and category details of children was delayed pending confirmations from parents and that will be done when students are back to school in June.”

“We have approached the school education department requesting to extend the deadline till June 20 as schools will start by then and students will be back to classes,” said Anil Bornare, president of Teachers’ Association.