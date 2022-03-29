Schools’ and teachers’ associations seek withdrawal of new GR on academic year

ORGANISATIONS REPRESENTING teachers and schools have written to Minister Varsha Gaikwad, requesting her to withdraw the government resolution (GR) instructing to end the running academic year in May as most schools are already going to close for summer vacation by then.

The order issued by the Ministry of School Education on March 24 has been a cause of confusion for a while now. It asks schools across the state to begin offline operations for all classes in full capacity, including Saturdays and Sundays if required to ensure completion of the asyllabus.

It also suggests that the final exams for Classes 1-9 and Class 11 should be held in the last week of April to declare the results in May. Schools have begun complete offline operations earlier this month and even exam timetables are ready.

“According to previous government orders issued by the School Education Department, all schools started on time, initially online and later in offline mode. The syllabus is complete. Now, the dates for final exams and declaration of results are already out. Going by the new instruction will only mean disruption of this planning,” reads the letter sent to the minister by the Urdu Headmasters Association (Mumbai division).

Several school teachers have already criticised the new order. The school principals’ association has also requested the government to review the said GR. Maharashtra Junior College Teachers’ Association has also written to Gaikwad with the same demand.

Coordinator of the association, Mukund Aandhalkar, said, “Following the new GR instructions after the preparation of one exam timetable is difficult now. Not only schools and junior colleges but even parents of students have made their plans accordingly. Instead, it would be advisable to follow the regular academic year schedule according to which schools and colleges have already declared the final exam and result dates.”