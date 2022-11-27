Schoolchildren get to visit warships as part of Navy Week

Over 4,000 children from various schools across the country visited the Indian Navy’s western fleet warships in Mumbai on November 26 and 27, as part of Navy Week 2022 celebrations.

During their visit, the children were told about the duties discharged by the Navy, among others. The ships are presently kept at the Naval Dockyard in south Mumbai.

Movies on various operations undertaken by the Navy and on life at sea were also screened for the students.

The children were from Sainik schools, Rotary schools, other private and government schools, the National Association for the Blind, India, and the NCC. They were given a lowdown on the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy as well as the role it plays in ensuring the maritime security of the nation.

There was also a static display of various weapons in the Indian Navy’s inventory including surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles, and torpedoes launched by ships, submarines, and aircraft.

The display also included small-calibre weapons used in the Navy. Movies on various operations undertaken by the Navy and on life at sea were also screened for the students.

In a related development, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, reviewed the Annual Parade by cadets of the Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) at TS Jawahar in Colaba, Mumbai Saturday.

The display also included small-calibre weapons used in the Navy.

Commodore (SCC) Rabi Ahuja conducted the parade, comprising 600 SCC cadets and a 50-men Ceremonial Guard, a 46-strong military band, and a Nishan Toli that proudly carried the ‘CNS Standard’.

Addressing the event, the vice admiral complimented the cadets for their immaculate turnout and smart drill. He also highlighted various contributions of SCC leadership toward building teamwork, discipline, and leadership qualities among young children.

The ‘CNS Standard’ was presented to the Corps in 2006 by Admiral Arun Prakash, then CNS.