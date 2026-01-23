School van driver arrested for molesting four year old girl in Badlapur

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Badlapur West police on Thursday arrested a 37 year old school van driver for allegedly molesting a four year old girl. Senior inspector Kishor Shinde confirmed the arrest and said, “the accused has been arrested under the relevant section of the act including POCSO. He will be produced in the court on Friday for further investigation”.
According to the police, the victim is a junior KG student of an English medium school located around three kilometres from her residence. The school operates between 9 am and 1 pm. The incident took place on Thursday while the accused was dropping the child home after school.
Police said the girl was the last student in the van when the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately. After reaching home, the child appeared frightened and initially did not communicate with her parents.
“The parents sensed something was wrong and took the child into confidence. She then revealed her ordeal,” a police officer said.
The parents subsequently approached the Badlapur West police station and lodged a complaint. Based on their statement, the police registered a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
A police team immediately visited the accused’s residence, brought him to the police station and arrested him on Thursday night. “He will be produced in court on Friday,” the official said.
Police said further investigation would be carried out after securing the accused’s custody. “Once we get the accused’s custody, we will investigate how long he has been working as a driver and whether there is any past record of such incidents or other criminal cases against him,” the official added.
In August last year a series of protests had broken out in Badlapur over the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls in a private school by a cleaning staff member and the “delay” in police action. The accused had subsequently been killed in an encounter by the police.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The air pollution in Delhi and surrounding areas is causing a major hindrance for athletes to train, affecting their health and performance. International athletes have even raised concerns to the International Olympic Committee. Preeti Panchal, a hockey player, shares her personal experience and highlights the impact of pollution on training and the need for better facilities.