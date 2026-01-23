School van driver arrested for molesting four year old girl in Badlapur

A police team immediately visited the accused’s residence, brought him to the police station and arrested him on Thursday night. (File Photo)

The Badlapur West police on Thursday arrested a 37 year old school van driver for allegedly molesting a four year old girl. Senior inspector Kishor Shinde confirmed the arrest and said, “the accused has been arrested under the relevant section of the act including POCSO. He will be produced in the court on Friday for further investigation”.

According to the police, the victim is a junior KG student of an English medium school located around three kilometres from her residence. The school operates between 9 am and 1 pm. The incident took place on Thursday while the accused was dropping the child home after school.