7 school students apprehended for ‘sexual abuse’ of hostel mates in Nashik

The Nashik Rural police have apprehended seven school students of a government-aided hostel in Nashik district for allegedly sexually abusing seven younger hostel mates.

The students have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Anti Ragging Act, and were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Nashik on Thursday.

Police have also booked the hostel superintendent for allegedly failing to report the sexual abuse, that is believed to have been going on for six-seven months, after becoming aware of it. The hostel has been shut with immediate effect and the district administration has ordered an independent inquiry.

The hostel is a privately run residential facility for boys from underprivileged families belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes. It operates with financial assistance from the Maharashtra Social Welfare Department, which gives a grant of Rs 2,200 a month per student to meet expenses on accommodation, food and other basic facilities.

The students, who are admitted on the basis of caste and income certificates of parents, live at the hotel and attend nearby schools.

Officials said that 46 boys are currently staying at the hostel, which has a sanctioned capacity of 50.

Officials said that the alleged abuse came to light after one of the children resisted and informed his parents, following which police were alerted.

“The hostel superintendent did not inform police. We are also probing whether other members of the hostel or the (managing) trust were aware of it. If their involvement emerges, legal action will be taken,” SP, Nashik Rural, Balasaheb Patil said.

Police said the victims have alleged that the older students would assault them, extort money and force them to consume an intoxicant before sexually abusing them in secluded areas within the hostel premises or nearby bushes. The children were allegedly threatened with violence to not speak about this.

The parents, most of whom are daily wage workers, say they were informed about what had happened by the hostel superintendent. The shocked parents told The Indian Express that they had put their children in the hostel to ensure there was no disruption in education, as they moved frequently to distant or remote areas for work.

“Who knew it would turn out to be so dangerous? My child is traumatised for life,” a parent with two sons staying at the hostel said, adding that his younger one had been too scared to even confide in his elder brother.

“If this had been happening for months, how did the management not notice anything?” the father said.

Some parents added that the superintendent suspected something after getting frequent complaints from younger students of stomach aches and other health problems.

A parent, employed at a site nearly 100 km away from where the hostel is located, said: “One of the children finally opened up, and that led to conversations with students… Now we are hearing that police have booked the superintendent for allegedly covering up the matter.”

The superintendent claimed he was being made a scapegoat. “I joined only a month ago. As soon as I came to know about the issue, I informed the management. But I was told to keep quiet as it would damage the organisation’s reputation. I then informed the parents, who approached police,” he said.

The hostel management declined to comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation. A special police team led by Inspector Sarika Ahirrao has been formed to investigate the case. The victims have undergone medical examination and a forensic team has visited the hostel to collect evidence.

Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad said the Child Welfare Committee will visit the hostel and conduct an inquiry. “Steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.

Social Welfare Commissioner Deepa Mudhol Munde said the approval to run the hostel would be withdrawn if lapses are found in the inquiry report. “The students will be accommodated in nearby aided hostel facilities,” she said.

However, several parents said they are unsure about sending their children to another hostel facility after the incident.

“I had heard about this organisation from a relative, who said it was good. But clearly the management did not pay attention to the children, neither the younger ones who were abused nor the older ones who were causing the harm,” said one parent, adding that he had taken his children home for the time being with no immediate plans of sending them back.