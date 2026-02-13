School sexual assault case: Doctor’s discharge plea rejected

A special court this week rejected the discharge plea of a doctor, booked for allegedly aiding a teacher in a sexual assault case of a 17-year-old boy. The two women were booked by the Mumbai police in July last year. The court said that while deciding whether to discharge the accused, the test wasn’t whether the prosecution would ultimately succeed in proving the charge, but whether there exists a prima facie case warranting trial.

In July 2025, the police had arrested a 40-year-old woman on charges of sexually assaulting a minor boy at a school she was earlier teaching at. The police had also booked her friend, a doctor, claiming that she had prescribed medicines for the boy, which allegedly allowed the teacher to coerce him into submission.