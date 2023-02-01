School principal held from Jharkhand for cyber fraud

A 31-year-old principal of a school in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district has been arrested by the Matunga police for his alleged involvement in cyber fraud cases.

Police said that apart from being allegedly involved in cyber crimes, the principal also conducted online training sessions in cyber fraud and fraudulently obtained bank account details and Sim cards in return for commission.

According to the police, the principal identified as Manjit Kumar Arya was arrested from his residence in Bilasi town after his name surfaced during the interrogation of three persons arrested earlier in a cyber fraud case.

Police said a case of cheating was registered by a woman, Vasant Chedda, in December last week.

She alleged that a message was sent to her mobile number on December 25 that her bank account has been blocked due to non-submission of KYC and was asked to click on a link.

“After she clicked the link and entered her bank account details, Rs 1.09 lakh was deducted,” a police officer said.

During investigation, the Matunga police traced three persons from Delhi and Jharkhand and during their interrogation, they came to know about Arya. The three arrested men allegedly learnt how to commit cyber frauds from Arya.

Advertisement

Last week, Matunga police laid a trap at his house in Jharkhand and arrested him. He was brought to Mumbai on transit remand.

“His modus operandi was to send messages to people claiming that their bank accounts have been blocked along with which he would send them a link prepared by a computer programmer,” said a police officer. “He would even provide bank account details and Sims to people whom he trained,” said an officer.

The police have also seized mobile phones, Sim cards, a laptop, a cheque book and debit cards.

Advertisement

“The mobile phones contain confidential information of 7,00,650 bank customers of HDFC Bank and SBI Bank and we have found that the accused sent the link to 3,600 persons from this phone via SMS,” said an officer.