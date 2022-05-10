School of sports for para athletes proposed at Mumbai University

Mumbai University may soon have a School of Sports for Para Athletes. The Physical Education department of the varsity has submitted a proposal in this regard, which not only suggests providing sports facilities for para athletes, but also curating a course for them on fitness training.

The proposal has been submitted in association with Project Mumbai, an NGO which has taken up a challenge to make Mumbai accessible for differently-abled.

Elaborating on the proposal contents, Prof Dr Vasanthi Kadhiravan, head, Physical Education department, said, “Sports or physical activities is a very important aspect of lives of differently abled people as not only does it help them in keeping illnesses away, it also enhances motivation and a sense of accomplishment. The Centre will not only allow practice sessions but could also lead to holding tournaments which could be great forums for them to perform and climb the ladder to represent different teams in para-sports.”

Project Mumbai has been holding several show matches in the past six months with an objective to make para sports a common site. According to Shishir Joshi, Co-Founder and CEO of the NGO, awareness of platforms and opportunities like these will motivate many others with similar physical challenges.

Setting an example of sorts, the annual inter department sports festival of the varsity – Sportico — organised by the Physical Education department, was flagged off on Saturday with a showcase wheelchair basketball match. Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University, Dr. Suhas Pednekar, threw the first ball for this match.