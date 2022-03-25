School education dept’s timeline circular leaves many confused

A CIRCULAR by the school education department giving the timeline for the current academic year has caused confusion among schools. Many schools are demanding withdrawal of the circular as it contradicts the timetable they set, based on the reopening orders issued in the past.

The March 24 circular asks schools to begin offline classes, including on Saturdays, to ensure completion of syllabus. It also suggests that final exams for classes 1 to 9 and 11 be held in the last week of April to declare results in May. However, according to schools, full capacity offline operations have begun as per the orders by local civic bodies. Exams too have been planned accordingly, after the board exams. “This is bizarre as there was no need for such a circular. Schools have already designed timetables as per the reopening order,” said a teacher from Mumbai, adding that in most schools, final exams for all classes are scheduled for after the state board exam.

Teachers also mentioned how the circular cuts down on vacation days as May is generally considered as summer vacation until schools restart in the second week of June for the next academic year.

“The state board exams are to end on April 7. Accordingly, the final exam for all other classes are planned after that. In case of primary classes, exams have already started in some schools whereas others are to begin exams in the coming week,” said another teacher, adding that in most schools, timetables are ready for final exams as well as declaration of result based on which parents have also planned vacations.

“To follow the new circular means hampering the timetable of schools,” said Mahendra Ganpule, spokesperson for state headmasters’ association. Schools have been running offline to full-capacity this month.