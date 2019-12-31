Schemes for farmers with crop loans above Rs 2 lakh soon: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray said the portfolio allocation will happen in the next two days. Uddhav Thackeray said the portfolio allocation will happen in the next two days.

THE STATE government will soon bring out schemes for farmers who have crop loans over Rs 2 lakh as well as for farmers who have repaid loans regularly, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

After the cabinet expansion, the chief minister held the first meeting of the council of ministers. “The scheme announced by the government is clear. People who do not have any work, jobless politicians are trying to defame the scheme. I had announced in the Assembly that we are waiving off loans up to Rs 2 lakh, which are outstanding as on September 30. I also made another announcement that we will bring out separate schemes for farmers who have crop loan exceeding Rs 2 lakh and farmers who have repaid loans regularly. We will bring out the schemes soon,” said Thackeray, while interacting with the media after the meeting.

Thackeray said the portfolio allocation will happen in the next two days. “The party-wise portfolio allocation has been done. It will be allocated to ministers in the next two days,” he added.

In response to a question whether the Home portfolio will go to the NCP, the CM said, “We will discuss. Even if it goes to them, it will make no difference. We have decided to work together.”

Thackeray defended dynasty politics in the cabinet expansion. In an oblique reference to the graffiti scrawled on the walls of his residence Varsha, denigrating him, he said, “We do it openly. We don’t do the work of painting walls and creating controversies.”

When asked about reports of some Shiv Sena leaders being upset about not being inducted into the Cabinet, the CM said he did not have any such information. “Such things happen. We have certain limitations as it is a three-party government.”

