‘Scheme to buy votes?’: Opposition asks why 92 lakh Ladki Bahin beneficiaries were checked after polls

After The Indian Express reported that over 92 lakh beneficiaries had been removed, Opposition leaders questioned why verification began only after the Assembly election and why an estimated Rs 14,000 crore was paid to ineligible beneficiaries.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 06:54 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a government meeting as the Opposition questions the removal of over 92 lakh beneficiaries from the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. (ANI Photo)Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a government meeting as the Opposition questions the removal of over 92 lakh beneficiaries from the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. (ANI Photo)
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A day after The Indian Express reported that Maharashtra had removed more than 92 lakh beneficiaries from the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government of delaying beneficiary verification until after the Assembly election and questioned why an estimated Rs 14,000 crore was paid to women later found ineligible for the scheme.

Opposition leaders also sought to know why beneficiaries who were eventually found to be ineligible continued receiving payments for months before the verification exercise was completed.

Also Read | Why has Maharashtra’s ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ landed in troubled waters?

‘Scheme was brought to buy votes’: Opposition

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the scheme had been brought in “to buy votes” before the elections and demanded recovery of the money as well as action against officials responsible for the payments.

“These 92 lakh beneficiaries were given money. Who is going to recover it? The then Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, the entire Cabinet, the secretary of the Women and Child Development department and everyone who approved these payments should be held responsible. Their assets should be attached and the money recovered,” Raut said.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar questioned the timing of the verification exercise. “If 92 lakh women were ineligible, why were they paid? And if they were eligible then, why are they being removed now?” Wadettiwar asked.

Congress state president Harshvardhan Sapkal accused the government of making promises before the election and changing course afterwards.

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“The government promised Rs 2,100 after elections. That promise remains unfulfilled and now 92 lakh beneficiaries have been removed in the name of eKYC. The government will have to account for every rupee spent under the scheme,” Sapkal said.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto also questioned the steady rise in the number of deletions.

“First it was 26 lakh, then 80 lakh and now 92 lakh. If so many beneficiaries did not satisfy the conditions, why were they paid in the first place?” Crasto said.

Government defends verification exercise

Ministers in the Mahayuti government rejected the criticism, saying those removed did not satisfy the scheme’s eligibility conditions.

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Minister Uday Samant said some beneficiaries were government employees, some belonged to families with incomes above the prescribed ceiling and some men had also received benefits. “No eligible woman has been removed from the scheme,” Samant said.

Minister Sanjay Shirsat said the verification exercise would continue. “Those who do not satisfy the conditions are being removed. The scheme is not being stopped,” he said.

Earlier, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare had said the mandatory eKYC exercise could not begin immediately after the scheme’s launch because the Assembly election and the Model Code of Conduct intervened. According to the government, the verification exercise began after the new government assumed office.

What The Indian Express reported

The Indian Express reported on Sunday that more than 92 lakh beneficiaries—nearly 38 per cent of the scheme’s peak enrolment of 2.43 crore women—had been removed following the verification exercise, significantly higher than the around 80 lakh deletions disclosed publicly earlier.

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Government records reviewed by The Indian Express showed that nearly 62 lakh beneficiaries were removed for not completing eKYC, while others were found to have exceeded the income ceiling, belonged to government employees’ families, were already receiving benefits under other schemes, or failed other eligibility conditions. Officials estimated that those later found ineligible had received around Rs 14,000 crore before payments were stopped.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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