Scheduled Castes Commission asks ministry, agencies not to take action against Sameer Wankhede

THE NATIONAL Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Tuesday wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), urging it not to take any action against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede based on the inquiry report submitted by a NCB vigilance team led by Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh.

The letter comes on the basis of a complaint filed by Wankhede against Singh in September alleging ‘harassment and atrocities committed against Scheduled Castes by Singh’. The NCSC has stated that no action should be taken against Wankhede till the Commission conducts its inquiry into the allegations.

The letter was written hours before the NCB revealed that the inquiry report submitted by Singh in connection with the Cordelia case against Wankhede had named seven to eight NCB officials who they found were involved in “departmental and vigilance lapses” in the probe. While the team led by Singh had submitted the report around August as per NCB, Wankhede’s complaint was received by NCSC on October 17 in the form of a 50-page letter against Singh.

The letter written by NCSC to MHA, CBIC and NCB by Kishan Chand, the under-secretary to the Government of India, read, “… the Commission has decided to investigate the matter. The Commission has observed there appears to be discrimination and harassment of the petitioner, therefore the Commission has desired that no further action in the matter be taken till the pendency of the case in the Commission.”

The letter added, “The Commission has further desired that the CBIC board submit the original documents submitted by the Special Enquiry Team of the NCB before the Commission for its perusal and examination…within 15 days.”

While Wankhede refused to comment on the issue, sources close to him said that the complaint was in connection with the time he appeared before Singh to record his statement for the inquiry in February this year. They claimed that during the meeting, Singh made derogatory references to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Sources further alleged that an enquiry report was leaked to the media which put out his personal details in public that led to his family being harassed.

When contacted, Singh refused to comment on the issue. However, sources close to him questioned why the complaint was made by Wankhede in October if the incident took place in February.

Wankhede’s team, which had probed the Cordelia drug bust case, was rocked by allegations of bribery and lapses in following procedure in October 2021. Eventually, the NCB ordered a vigilance probe based on these allegations and asked Singh to oversee the probe.

Singh submitted his report earlier this year, where he found lapses on the part of seven to eight officials linked to the team that conducted the Cordelia probe.

Wankhede was moved out of NCB in January this year and eventually the chargesheet submitted in the Cordelia case did not find any evidence against Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh

Khan who was arrested by Wankhede’s team.