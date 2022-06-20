scorecardresearch
SCERT bridge course: English, Urdu-medium schools struggle with incomplete content, missing modules

The bridge courses have been launched for Classes 2 to 10 in subjects such as languages, Mathematics, Science and Social Science.

Written by Pallavi Smart | Mumbai |
June 20, 2022 1:35:27 am
As per the schedule for these courses, declared by the SCERT, all schools were expected to hold pre-tests in the first week of reopening. (Representational)

As the new academic year has begun for schools across Maharashtra, the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has launched a specially prepared bridge course to help children cope with learning loss from the previous academic year. But apart from schools offering Marathi-medium curriculum, all others are struggling to implement the courses due to incomplete content or missing modules.

The bridge courses have been launched for Classes 2 to 10 in subjects such as languages, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. This includes pre-tests aimed at gauging where the students stand on expected learning outcomes from the previous class, remedial coaching module and another set of tests.

As per the schedule for these courses, declared by the SCERT, all schools were expected to hold pre-tests in the first week of reopening. Teaching of the new curriculum will start only after the second set of tests are completed. “In Maharashtra, school education is possible in eight different mediums of instruction. But when it comes to providing additional help, Marathi medium is always given preference,” said a senior teacher from an Urdu-medium school in the city.

Of the total five subjects covered under bridge courses, only three have been uploaded by the SCERT for Urdu medium schools – Urdu, Mathematics and Science. There is no content for Social Science as well as the second language. In Mathematics, there is no module available for Classes 6, 7 and 8.

For English-medium schools, out of five subjects, bridge course content has been made available only for four – English, Science, Mathematics and Social Science. There is no pre-test available in classes for Social Science. “Pre-test is the first step of the bridge course as remedial coaching can start only after it. In Mathematics, there is no course content available for Classes 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7,” said a teacher from an English-medium school.

Only for Marathi medium curriculum, two languages are covered – Marathi, a first language paper, and English, a second language paper. For English and Urdu-medium courses, only first language modules have been provided. For schools offering other mediums of instructions, there are no bridge course modules.

When contacted, SCERT Deputy Director Vikas Garad said, “The bridge course module will be made available in Marathi, Urdu and English because maximum number of schools are covered under these three mediums of instructions. We are working on war footing to complete the remaining bridge course modules.”

