Scanty rains in Mumbai for rest of the week: IMD

After back-to-back days of heavy rain in the first week of July, Thursday saw the first significant drop in rainfall in Mumbai.

The Colaba and Santacruz stations of India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 0.2 mm and 0.6 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday. The skies remained largely overcast but the sharp fall in precipitation led to a slight increase in temperatures, with the maximum temperature rising to 30.6 degrees Celsius in Colaba and relative humidity at 88 per cent. The maximum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 31.2 degrees Celsius and relative humidity at 77 per cent.

The Met department predicted the current trend of low rainfall will continue, with the 48-hour forecast anticipating “one or two spells of rains/showers likely in Mumbai city and its suburbs”.

Private forecaster Skymet, too, said a drop in rainfall figures will be recorded in the coming days, until next week.