Scant rain in Mumbai over next 48 hours: IMD

Weather agency, Skymet, too, has predicted light showers. The website said, "Cyclonic circulation, which was persisting over South Gujarat and adjoining North Maharashtra, will weaken.

The IMD’s Santacruz and Colaba stations recorded just 1.8mm and 3mm rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am and 5.30pm. (File)

The city received significantly less rainfall on Friday with the IMD forecasting one or two spells in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 48 hours.

The IMD’s Santacruz and Colaba stations recorded just 1.8mm and 3mm rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am and 5.30pm.

Weather agency, Skymet, too, has predicted light showers. The website said, “Cyclonic circulation, which was persisting over South Gujarat and adjoining North Maharashtra, will weaken. The trough which was extending from Maharashtra coast to Kerala has also weakened and is seen as a feeble trough along Karnataka and Kerala coasts. With this, Mumbai rains are all set to see a reduction and rains will also take a backseat over Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada. South Konkan and Goa will see some rain.”

