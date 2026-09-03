‘Scandalised us’: Bombay HC’s contempt notice against law secretary over outburst

The high court also rejected the idea that an apology should automatically wipe away such conduct. (Image enhanced using AI)

The Bombay High Court has issued a contempt notice to Maharashtra’s Law and Judiciary Department Secretary and Senior Legal Advisor after an “outrageous” and “unpardonable” outburst in a packed courtroom, after the officer allegedly blamed the court administration for vacant judicial posts.

A division bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata said the officer’s “unwarranted outburst” and “aggressive demeanour”, displayed “in full public view”, not only “scandalised the court” but also “undermined and attempted to lower its authority”.

The bench said the conduct of Dilip S Ghumare, a former Principal Secretary of the department, amounted to “contempt ex facie” under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.