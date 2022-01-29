SC to their rescue, 12 Maharashtra MLAs who were suspended, their journeys

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the state legislative assembly. On July 5, 2021 12 BJP legislators were suspended by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for a period of one year for allegedly abusing and manhandling the “speaker in chair” Bhaskar Jadhav.

A profile of the 12 BJP legislators and their political journey so far.

Ashish Shelar (49) is a two-time MLA from Bandra (West) assembly constituency. From a corporator in BMC, Shelar became a legislator in 2014 and was soon elevated to the rank of a cabinet minister in BJP government holding the portfolio of school education and sports. Shelar, a former Mumbai BJP president, is fronting the BJPs onslaught against the Shiv Sena for the upcoming BMC elections.

Girish Mahajan (61) is a six-term MLA representing Jamner assembly constituency in Jalgaon district. A confidante of former CM Devendra Fadnavis, Mahajan held important portfolios such as water resources and medical education in the BJP government.

Atul Bhatkhalkar (56) is a two-time MLA representing Kandivali East Assembly constituency. Bhatkhalkar, who started off as an RSS pracharak, is known for his organisational skills.

Parag Alavani (54) is a two-term MLA representing Vile Parle (East). Alavani cut his political teeth in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad and had also served as a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Yogesh Sagar ( 59) is a three-term MLA representing Charkop constituency in western Mumbai. The senior BJP leader held the charge of minister of state for urban development during the previous BJP government in the state.

Sanjay Kute (52) is a four-term MLA representing Jamod in Buldhana. He was the labour minister in the earlier BJP regime.

Jai Kumar Rawal (47) is a four-term MLA representing Sindhkheda in district Dhule. In the BJP government, Rawal was cabinet minister in charge of food and drugs, tourism and protocol portfolios.

Abhimanyu Pawar (50), was personal assistant to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis before he contested the 2019 assembly polls and won from Ausa in Latur district.

Narayan Kuche (50) is a two-time MLA representing the Badnapur assembly constituency in district Jalna. He is among those members who have restricted their politics to rural agriculture issues in their own constituency.

Ram Satpute (34) is a first-time MLA from Malshiras in Solapur district. He started off as an ABVP activist and was the vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha before being given a ticket in the 2019 elections.

Bunty Bhangdiya (39) is a two-time MLA from Chimur assembly constituency in Chandrapur district. Bhangdiya had joined the BJP in the 2014.

Harish Pimple (58) is three-time MLA from Murtizapur assembly constituency in district Akola.