SC stays NGT order imposing Rs 5-crore fine on BMC

Written by SANJANA BHALERAO

THE SUPREME Court has stayed a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order imposing a fine of Rs 5 crore on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after it found that the civic body was not following norms under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, when it came to dumping garbage at the three landfills in the city and their management.

The NGT had initiated action after it received a complaint regarding improper waste management at the three dumping sites.

Last year the Central Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the Mumbai suburban collector and BMC representatives had carried out a joint inspection of the three dumping grounds — Deonar, Mulund and Kanjurmarg — to check whether rules were being followed.

After the inspection, the NGT had slapped a fine of Rs 5 crore on the civic body for damaging the environment. Following this, the BMC had filed a review application with the NGT, contending that the administration had not been given a hearing. The NGT, in December 2018, had dismissed the application.