SC stay on OBC quota: Chavan raises questions over Centre plan to file review plea

THE CENTRE’S statement that it will file a review petition in the Supreme Court to allow political reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) after the apex court stayed panchayat elections in MP has drawn criticism from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance leaders who have sought to know why similar promptness was not shown when OBC reservations in Maharashtra were struck down.

In its order on March 4, the apex court had stayed the OBC seats in Maharashtra local body elections.

It had asked the state government to fulfill the triple-test criteria before renotifying 27 per cent seats reserved for OBCs in the local body polls. On December 15, the SC stayed the OBC seats in Madhya Pradesh on the same grounds, citing its March 4 order.

The triple test includes setting up a dedicated commission for collecting empirical data on the OBC population, specifying the proportion of reservation and ensuring that the cumulative share of reserved seats doesn’t breach 50 per cent of total seats.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment said the Centre is concerned about the matter.

“The government is also considering moving a review petition before the Supreme Court to allow political reservation of OBCs in the local bodies/municipal corporations for the time being till the states comply with the triple test criteria set forth by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” it said.

Ashok Chavan, Minister for Public Works and chairman of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation, asked why the Centre did not show the same promptness for OBC and Maratha reservation in Maharashtra.

“It is a welcome move if the Centre is taking an initiative to give justice to the OBCs. The Centre kept mum during the state’s petition on OBC in SC, took a negative stand on providing empirical data and did not take any immediate action to help the OBCs in Maharashtra after the SC rejected the petition. But, after Madhya Pradesh’s petition was rejected, the Centre is preparing to challenge the Krishnamurti judgment (on OBC reservation),” said Chavan.

He alleged that the Centre’s discriminatory approach was also seen in the Maratha reservation case.

“The Centre must take steps to ensure political reservation of OBCs across the country, including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The MVA will extend cooperation from the Centre. At the same time, the Centre should take initiative to relax the 50 per cent reservation limit for Maratha reservation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hari Narke, a former member of the state backward classes commission, also reacted to the development and said despite repeated requests from Maharashtra, the Centre did not take any steps on the OBC reservation issue.

“Now OBC reservation in local bodies in the BJP-ruled state of Madhya Pradesh has been stayed and the reservation in Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh will also go away within a week. So, the Centre is filing a review petition in the Supreme Court. It will be known soon whether this is just a pretence or a step in the interest of OBCs,” said Narke.