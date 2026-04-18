SC/ST Act added to rape FIR that triggered TCS Nashik arrests

The Nashik Police have added another charge to the first FIR that triggered arrests in the TCS Nashik case. FIR 156, which was filed against Danish Sheikh on charges of rape, sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments on March 26, was expanded on March 31 to include sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Police said this is because the complainant woman is a member of the SC community.

On Friday, speaking to the media in Kolkata, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The Nashik TCS incident that came to light was a serious matter. It is a module that is being strictly probed to ascertain its deep-rooted links. Help is also being sought from central agencies, where necessary, to get to the root of the case. TCS has taken serious cognisance and strongly condemned the incident. They are cooperating and taking necessary measures.”

All the accused, except TCS employee Nida Khan, have been arrested. Her lawyer, Baba Sayyad, told The Indian Express that he would soon file an anticipatory bail application on her behalf, adding that she was “a victim of media trial”. He claimed Khan is pregnant and her family is concerned about the impact of the case on her health.

Also Read | TCS Nashik Case: Police send 3 teams to Mumbai to trace accused Nida Khan

On her alleged role, Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, “So far, her role has not emerged in any other FIR. She was an associate and not in HR at the company. In our probe, no link has been found to the accused (Nida) in any case registered across the country.” He also said police have written to central agencies to check claims that some of the accused are linked to banned groups.

An analysis of all nine FIRs in the case shows that eight carry charges of sexual harassment, five include charges of hurting religious sentiments, and at least three document instances where complainants claim they raised concerns internally before approaching the police.

Police Nida Khan had gone to stay with relatives, but when teams reached the address it was found locked. (Express Photo) Police Nida Khan had gone to stay with relatives, but when teams reached the address it was found locked. (Express Photo)

Of the eight accused named across the nine FIRs, five — Danish Sheikh, Nida Khan, Shafi Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi and Asif Ansari — were associates at the TCS Nashik branch, while Raza Memon and Tausif Attar have been named as team leaders by the compainants. Ashwini Chainani, the only senior employee named, was the operations manager based in Pune and has been booked on charges of abetment. It is alleged that Chainani failed to act despite receiving complaints regarding the accused, which further emboldened them.

Among the eight, Attar is named in six FIRs and Memon in five. The complaints were registered across two police stations, Deolali Camp and Mumbai Naka, within three days of each other in late March and early April 2026.

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Lawyer Baba Sayyad, who represents some of the accused, said that certain things said in jest had been taken out of context and that actions taken by individuals of their own accord had been criminalised by the police.

The first FIR: The complainant in FIR 156 states that she met Danish Sheikh in January 2022 and developed a friendly relationship. Sheikh told her he was a TCS employee and offered to help her secure a job there. In July 2022, she alleged, he sought to establish physical relations with her at a tourist destination in Nashik and promised to marry her.

After completing her degree, she applied to TCS on Sheikh’s advice and was selected. She alleged that after joining, she, Sheikh, Tausif Attar and Nida Khan formed a group that socialised together and that it was during these interactions that the three made offensive remarks about Hindu deities and spoke about Islam being a superior religion.

She alleged that in August 2024, Sheikh took her to a resort on Trimbak Road and forced her to have physical relations. When Attar learned of this, she alleged, he blackmailed her, threatening to inform her family unless she fulfilled his sexual demands, and began harassing her in the office lobby and pantry. In February 2026, she was contacted by Sheikh’s wife, who informed her that they have two children. She subsequently approached the police.

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Also Read | When workplace harassment goes online: PoSH in the remote work era

Sheikh’s alleged role: Apart from FIR 156, Sheikh is named as an accused in one other FIR. In it, he is booked alongside Attar, Shahrukh Qureshi and Raza Memon for allegedly targeting a male colleague by questioning the existence of Hindu gods, forcing him to recite an Islamic prayer at his work desk, and using threats to make him consume non-vegetarian food despite knowing he was a strict vegetarian. The complainant alleges that when he mentioned he had no children, Sheikh and Attar suggested he send his wife to them.

On Nida Khan’s alleged role: She is named in one of the nine FIRs – number 156. She is accused of demeaning a Hindu deity and is alleged to have been part of the group that made offensive remarks about Hindu deities.

Tausif Attar, named in 6 FIRs: He faces allegations ranging from sexual harassment and physical assault to religious intimidation and workplace sabotage. He is accused of using a professional teaching opportunity to get physically close to a female associate, making obscene gestures, staring at women inappropriately, and making humiliating remarks to a colleague who had suffered a miscarriage. He is also accused of insulting Hindu deities, telling complainants their lives would improve if they converted to Islam, forcibly making a male colleague wear a religious cap and offer namaz at his home, and forcing him to recite an Islamic prayer at his work desk. Despite knowing a colleague was a vegetarian, Tausif allegedly used threats of harm to force him to consume non-vegetarian food.

Raza Memon, named in 5 FIRs: A team leader at the TCS Nashik branch, he is accused of pulling a complainant’s saree pallu in the office lobby on Gudi Padwa, touching female subordinates inappropriately, and asking intrusive questions about their honeymoons and personal lives. He is accused of repeatedly addressing a married subordinate by the nickname “Player” and making derogatory remarks about the physical appearance of female colleagues. He is also booked under Section 299, along with other accused, for allegedly forcing a male colleague to recite an Islamic prayer at his work desk and, during a family crisis, advising him to convert to Islam, claiming his father’s paralysis would only be cured through conversion.

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Key allegations: Eight of the nine FIRs carry sexual harassment charges under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with complaints alleging unwanted touching, obscene comments, staring, personal questions and inappropriate behaviour in office spaces. Charges of hurting religious sentiments under Section 299 appear in five FIRs. Section 69, which pertains to sexual intercourse by deceitful means, is invoked in the first FIR, number 156, in which Danish Sheikh is the accused.

The FIRs also document four alleged instances where complainants reported harassment internally before approaching the police. In one FIR, it is claimed that the complainant raised concerns with a training manager and team leader, and repeatedly complained to operational head Ashwini Chainani, who allegedly responded: “Why do you want to be in the spotlight? Drop it.”

In another FIR, it is alleged that a formal email complaint led to the transfer of one of the accused, Shafi Shaikh, to another section. In a separate FIR, it is claimed that a male employee reported to Chainani that Tausif Attar had thrown a fan at him, with no meaningful response. In one FIR, it is claimed that a complainant flagged Shafi Sheikh’s behaviour to team leader Raza Memon, himself an accused, who called both parties to a cabin and took no further action.

In several cases, complainants claimed they did not report the incidents internally due to various fears. In one FIR, it is claimed that the victim did not complain because the seniors did not take any action against the accused in other cases, leading her to believe her report would be ignored. In another FIR, it is claimed that the complainant did not report the harassment for fear of losing her job. In a separate FIR, it is claimed that an employee felt she could not complain to anyone because of the perceived dominance the accused held within the company.

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TCS had earlier said they had a POSH committee as mandated by law, and no written complaints were received regarding this issue. The company has also launched its own investigation into the matter.

A statement issued on Friday by K Krithivasan, the CEO and MD of TCS, said, “We have engaged the services of expert teams from Deloitte and a prominent law firm, Trilegal, as independent counsel to the internal investigation led by Ms Aarthi Subramanian, president and COO, TCS.”

“We have constituted an oversight committee chaired by Mr Keki Mistry, independent director of TCS. The findings of the internal investigation will be presented to the oversight committee for review and implementation of any recommendations,” it said. “We would also like to put certain facts on record that Nida Khan, who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither an HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities. Our unit in Nashik continues to operate and serve our clients. Reports in the press about the unit being shut down are absolutely untrue.”

ENDS