SC should address role of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Eknath Shinde-BJP govt formation: Prakash Ambedkar

The role of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the formation of the state government under rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in coalition with the BJP has remained undiscussed and it should be addressed by the Supreme Court, said Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar Tuesday.
Ambedkar commented after the Supreme Court Tuesday said petitions relating to the political dispute in Maharashtra between factions of the Shiv Sena, one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Shinde, would be heard by a five-judge Constitution bench on August 25.
The pleas are in connection with defection, merger and disqualification of MLAs.
“In the entire political drama that has unfolded in Maharashtra, the one issue which has remained undiscussed is the role of the state governor. Under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, it is mandatory for the state governor to send a report to the President of India. The report is then placed before the parliament and Union government. It is under the direction of the President, the governor has to further act,” Ambedkar told The Indian Express.
“In the context of Maharashtra, a lot of processes were violated. The manner in which Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were called to form the government shows some laid norms were violated,” Ambedkar said.
“While the governor has the right to call the political parties to form the government post elections, the question here is whether a single party had split. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government which was formed after the 2019 elections had become a minority government. In such a situation, it was necessary to send the report to the President of India and act as per advice,” Ambedkar added.
Ambedkar also questioned the Supreme Court’s decision to refer the Maharashtra matter to a larger bench. “The core issue does not relate to constitutional or legal challenges. So what are the aspects which the larger bench will have to examine needs to be studied,” the great-grandson of B R Ambedkar said.
Admitting that the Supreme Court’s decision is a setback to the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and a reprieve to the Shinde faction, Ambedkar said: “If the issue remains unresolved for a long time, it will trigger conflict between the judiciary, executive and legislative. The election commission cannot and is not mandated to decide the split within a political party. Its role is to award symbols and conduct elections. So, any attempt to freeze the symbols will also invite wrath,” he said.
