Supreme Court seeks reply from MCI, Maharashtra govt on EWS quota

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a reply from the Medical Council of India (MCI) and Maharashtra government on a plea seeking a direction to the authorities not to implement the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker section (EWS) general category students in the postgraduate medical admissions.

Advertising

The petition, filed by Janhit Abhiyan, came up before the vacation bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose, who posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

“The petitioner to intimate the date of hearing of the matter to the counsel of the Medical Council of India, who may file its response, if any, on or before the next date of hearing. The State of Maharashtra may also file its response,” the bench said.

The plea is being heard in connection with the constitutional amendment Bill, passed by Parliament, that provides for 10 per cent reservation in jobs and admission for EWS candidates across all classes. The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019 which allows grant of quota in jobs and education to EWS.

Advertising

On Monday, advocate Nishant R Katneshwarkar, appearing for the state, told the bench that it has given benefit of 10 per cent reservation and seats under the quota were already filled up for this academic year.

“We are hopeful the SC will scrap reservation for EWS this year if the Maharashtra government is unable to increase seats. That was the basic provision for EWS quota implementation,” said one of the petitioners.

In February, Maharashtra had notified implementation of 16 per cent reservation for socially and educationally backward castes (SEBC) and 10 per cent for EWS in medical admissions after the NEET exam concluded.

Medical students in open category have been protesting against the state government’s decision claiming the notification was announced after the medical admission procedure had begun. In case of SEBC reservation, while the SC upheld the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur bench order to scrap Maratha reservation this year, the state government promulgated an ordinance to implement reservation for SEBC across government posts.

The final date of admissions is May 31 for Maharashtra, after the government sought a week’s extension in admission procedure. The current admission list has implemented reservation for both EWS and SEBC.