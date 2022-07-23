After SC ruling: SEC says OBC quota across local bodies to be restored

July 23, 2022 12:38:35 am
The state election commission on Friday initiated the process of restoring 27 per cent OBC reservation in the local bodies across Maharashtra. The move came on the heels of the Supreme Court’s decision to accept the Bhantia Commission report, thereby paving the way for restoration of OBC quota in the ensuing local body polls.
The state election commission on Friday issued a statement that elections to 25 zilla parishads and 284 panchayat samitis where there was a provision for OBC reservation, will be revised. The step was deemed necessary to restore OBC quota in the local body polls.
An officer in the SEC said, “The Supreme Court has directed the SEC to hold local body elections without any further delay. It has also directed the SEC to ensure that OBC quota, as prescribed (by the Banthia panel) be restored in the poll-bound local bodies.”
Elaborating on the process, the senior officer said, “In March, last year, the apex court had scrapped the OBC quota. Now, it has directed that the elections should be held without delay, as mandated in the Constitution.”
In absence of OBC quota, all seats in the local bodies which are due to go for polls were made available for the open category. Within this open category, 50 per cent seats were reserved for women.
