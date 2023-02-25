SC rejects plea of CBI probe against Awhad

THE SUPREME Court on Friday partly rejected an appeal filed by Thane resident and civil engineer Anant Karmuse seeking CBI probe against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, who along with his supporters had allegedly beaten up Karmuse in 2020.

The SC, however, upheld part of Karmuse’s plea against an earlier Bombay High Court order seeking further investigation into the matter, and asked the state government to do the needful.

Passing the order in the appeal, a bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar observed, “The order passed by the high court refusing to transfer investigation of FIR No 120 of 2020 to CBI is hereby confirmed.”

The order further stated, ” The order passed by the high court refusing to order further investigation/ re-investigation is hereby quashed and set aside, and we direct/permit the state investigating agency to further investigate into the FIR… and on what aspects further probe shall be carried out is left to the wisdom of the state investigating agency.”

The order added, “Further investigation be carried out and completed as early as possible, preferably within three months from the date of receipt of the present order, and the further supplementary report be placed before the learned magistrate in the trial, before the trial court concerned thereafter.”

The Bombay HC had on April 2022 rejected Karmuse’s plea seeking a CBI probe into the attack on him or reinvestigation of the FIR registered at Vartak Nagar police station in connection with the attack on him.

As per Karmuse on April 5, 2020, after he uploaded a post on Awhad, the latter’s men picked him up from his Thane residence, took him to Awhad bungalow where he was brutally beaten up and asked to delete the post.

Awhad was then a cabinet minister in Maha Vikas Aghadi government which was in power in the state.

Karmuse later approached the police where an FIR was registered against the accused. Karmuse however alleged that Awhad and some other supporters were not charged in the matter and necessary sections were not applied following which he filed a writ petition in the Bombay HC seeking the FIR be probed by CBI or some other agency.

Later Thane police even named Awhad in the chargesheet and charges were framed against the accused in the case.

The Bombay HC dismissed his writ stating that the trial in the case had already begun.