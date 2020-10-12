‘SC order in Dr Payal Tadvi case deeply disappointing’

Payal Tadvi

The Akhil Bharatiya Janwadi Mahila Sanghatana (AIDWA) on Monday expressed deep disappointment at the order of the Supreme Court allowing the three doctors accused of abetting the suicide of junior resident, Dr Payal Tadvi, to continue with their post-graduate studies at Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai. They have demanded that the Maharashtra government immediately file a review petition in the SC and appoint a senior lawyer to argue its case.

“It is … unfortunate that the Supreme Court in its order, dated October 8, 2020, has permitted the accused to return to the college and pursue the remainder of their studies,” Kiran Moghe, state vice-president of AIDWA, said in a statement issued on Monday.

Dr Payal Tadvi died by suicide on May 22, 2019, in the TNM College premises after she faced severe harassment and humiliation, allegedly by her three senior residents in the OB-GY department, on account of her belonging to a tribal community.

