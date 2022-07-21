SC nod to 27% quota for OBCs in local body polls

July 21, 2022 12:15:50 am
Expressing “sanguine hope” that the Election Commission will keep in mind the spirit of the Constitution, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Maharashtra government to reserve 27% seats for the Other Backward Classes in the upcoming local body polls.
A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar, Abhay Oka and JB Pardiwala accepted the 781-page report of the commission led by former chief secretary Jayant Banthia and allowed 27% reservation for OBCs in the nagar panchayat, nagar parishad and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.
“We direct the Election Commission and all the state authorities to ensure that the election process in respect of each of these local bodies is immediately commenced in accord with the recommendation made by the Dedicated Commission; and is taken forward on the basis of the directions given by this court,” the court said.
The court was hearing applications filed in the petitions challenging the introduction of 27% OBC reservation in the local body elections in the state. Last year, the Supreme Court stayed the OBC quota on the ground that the “triple-tests” for implementing reservation in elections have not been satisfied. The triple tests rule, formulated by the Court in 2010, requires formation of an independent commission to collect empirical data and ensure that the number of quota seats do not exceed the 50% ceiling.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?Premium
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’Premium
What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Latest News
Patidar leaders meet Bhupendra Patel: Withdrawal of 2015 agitation cases, job to kin of deceased raised
Don’t be misled by those giving free revdis, we don’t want a Lanka out of Gujarat: CR Paatil
Granting bail to an influential person like Setalvad a matter of concern, court told
Mumbai Youth Congress opposes naming of new MU hostel after Savarkar
Aaditya Thackeray to now hold rallies outside Mumbai to revive support, first stop Thane
CWG 2022: Weightlifter Popy overcomes tough childhood to aim for a medal at Birmingham
Sanjay Raut skips ED appearance, summoned again on July 27
Maharashtra: Congress to launch statewide protest against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi
Producer Prerna Arora booked for money laundering
BMC health infra a failure: AAP
Incident of fire reported onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya
Gujarat: Red alert issued in various districts from July 23 to 25