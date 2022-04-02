SC junks state govt’s plea for SIT to probe case against Anil Deshmukh

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea by the Maharashtra government challenging an order of the Bombay High Court, which dismissed its petitions for forming an SIT to probe the corruption case against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“It is complete red herring… I thought the state will see some sense. But, these are different nature of battles. Sorry, dismissed,” Justice S K Kaul, presiding over a two-judge Bench, said, rejecting the appeal against the December 15, 2021, HC order.

Appearing for the state, Senior Advocate C A Sundaram sought to raise the issue of conflict of interest and told the Bench, also comprising Justice M M Sundresh, that current CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal was the former DGP of Maharashtra and part of the Police Establishment Board that oversaw the transfer and postings and therefore cannot investigate the matter.

“The present director of the CBI at relevant time was the Chairman of the establishment board responsible for transfers. He will either be possibly an accused or definitely a witness. I am not going into the likelihood of bias, a person who is relevant as a witness or an accused, he was directly involved,” he said.

He urged the Bench to appoint an SIT to probe the matter given the situation and said: “It surely cannot be that a person who is responsible for actions complained about in FIR, be the person to conduct investigation regarding that.”

The court, however, did not agree and went on to dismiss the plea. On March 24, the SC had junked Maharashtra’s objection and transferred the investigation on five FIRs filed against former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh to the CBI.

Singh had alleged that these FIRs came to be filed against him as he had raised corruption allegations against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.