SC hearing on lifting stay on Maratha Quota: MVA govt forms coordination panel of five lawyers, asks for suggestions from community

THE STATE government has set up a coordination committee of five lawyers ahead of the December 9 Supreme Court hearing on the lifting of the stay on Maratha reservation.

State PWD minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said following the state government’s demand for an urgent hearing to lift the stay on Maratha reservation, the SC will hear the matter on December 9.

“If members of the Maratha community, coordinators, experts and organisations want to give legal suggestions, they should communicate with the lawyers of the coordination committee. It will study the suggestions and put it before the government lawyers,” Chavan said.

The move is seen as an attempt by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to pacify and gain the confidence of the Maratha community. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government is facing protests from the community after the SC put an interim stay on the Maratha quota on September 9.

The interim stay on the quota impacted the recruitment and admission process in the state, leading to several agitations by Maratha organisations accusing the government of not being serious about the issue.

In 2018, the state government enacted the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) legislation to grant reservation to the Maratha community, a politically dominant community in the state, in jobs and education. Last year, on July 27, the High Court reduced the government-approved 16 per cent reservation to 12 per cent in education and 13 per cent in government jobs.

