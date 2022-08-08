scorecardresearch
SC has not stopped us from carrying out cabinet expansion: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis was speaking to the media in Delhi. The deputy CM, who was on a two-day visit to the national capital also addressed a conclave organised by National OBC Mahasangh.

August 8, 2022 1:26:52 am
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the delay in cabinet expansion has nothing to do with the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court.  While reiterating that the cabinet expansion will be done soon, Fadnavis said, “The court has not put any restrictions on us against carrying our cabinet expansion. It has not stopped us from carrying out our cabinet expansion. Therefore, it is incorrect to link it with hearing in court.”

The deputy CM said, “In Maharashtra, BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) alliance is in power. Therefore, BJP apart from working for the electoral success of its candidates will also support Sena rebels, who have joined us in the parliamentary and assembly elections in 2024.”

In the last eight years between 2014 and 2022, a total of 22 decisions related to OBC welfare were taken. Of these 21 decisions were taken during my tenure as CM of Maharashtra (2014 to 2019), Fadnavis added.

From the constitution of an independent OBC ministry, education, employment, IAS-IPS administrative training, scholarships, OBC reservation in local bodies, and a slew of welfare schemes were introduced during the BJP-led coalition in the state, he claimed. “Even at the Centre, almost 40 per cent of the ministers in the PM Narendra Modi government represent OBC community.”

