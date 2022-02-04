SC grants protection from arrest to Sherlyn Chopra in porn films racket case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted protection from arrest to actor Sherlyn Chopra in a case registered by Mumbai Cyber police in 2020 in connection with the porn films racket expose.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose issued notice to the Maharashtra government on the appeal filed by Chopra challenging the Bombay High Court’s November 25, 2021 order rejecting her anticipatory bail application.

“Issue notice… In the meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner,” the bench said.

Chopra’s plea filed through Advocate Sunil Fernandes said, “The F.I.R. was registered at the instance of an allegedly public-spirited person” who “visited certain pornographic websites, where he discovered certain offensive lascivious videos and hence, sought registration of F.I.R. against the accused persons in their respective capacities as the makers and actors in the said clips/videos”. It added that the “only allegation against the Petitioner herein in the F.I.R. is that the Petitioner has allegedly acted in obscene video clips which are made available on websites”.

Fernandes also pointed out that other accused in the case have already been granted relief from arrest.

Chopra is co-accused in the case with actor Poonam Pandey. Pandey was given protection from arrest by the top court on January 18.

Also, in December last year, the apex court had granted protection from arrest to Raj Kundra in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly distributing pornographic videos.