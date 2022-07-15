SC grants bail to Pune man booked for murder of undertrial released on Covid-19 parole

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted bail to a man booked for killing another, who was an undertrial in a murder case and was released from Yerwada jail on provisional parole due to the Covid-19 outbreak in July, 2020.

The deceased, Pravin Satyavan More (25), a resident of area in Rajgad police station jurisdiction, was found murdered at Shivare village in Bhor taluka, Pune district.

Pune Police had booked four persons, including appellant Mahesh Lekawale, for killing More, who was arrested in connection with a murder in 2017 and was released on parole of 45 days due to the Covid-19 outbreak in June, 2020.

According to the prosecution, after being released on parole, More came to his uncle’s residence in Shivare village and on July 6, 2020, four persons, including Lekawale, attacked More with sharp weapons, causing his death. The murder was due to past enmity, the prosecution said. More’s relative, Dashrath Dimble, had lodged the FIR in this case

After the Bombay High Court in September last year rejected Lekawale’s bail plea, he filed an appeal before the apex court.

The High Court had held that “merely because Lekawale has not been attributed to any overt act of assault on More cannot be a ground for releasing him on bail and possibility of Lekawale threatening to intimidate witnesses also cannot be ruled out”.

A bench of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aniruddha Bose of the apex court on July 12 passed an order in his appeal argued through advocate Sana Raees Khan.

Khan argued that as per the FIR, Lekawale, along with three others, had assaulted the deceased, whereas supplementary statement of the complainant said Lekawale was standing near the car at the spot of incident and co-accused fled from the spot in a car driven by him.

“These contradictions in the statements by complainant establish same to be made with afterthought and are concocted,” Khan argued. She further said that while the three other accused, who were trying to flee, were arrested on July 7, 2020 in one car, the appellant was neither driving the car nor was he with them and he was arrested six days later.

Khan said that while the car which was seized by police had bloodstains all over the steering wheel and the driver’s side of the vehicle, the allegation that appellant was driving the car is false and far-fetched based on complainant’s statement, which suggested he did not participate in the actual assault. She said Lekawale had no motive to cause death and he should be released on bail.

The bench in its order noted that while the state government lawyer opposed the bail plea, “having regard to the totality of the facts and circumstances of the case and more particularly looking to the fact that the co-accused has been granted bail by the High Court and looking to the nature of accusations, we find it a fit case for grant of bail to the appellant.”