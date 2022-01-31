scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Top court decision to revoke suspension of BJP MLAs unconstitutional: Prakash Ambedkar

🔴 The grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar said that the courts cannot interfere in the working of legislative matters. The apex court by giving its verdict has indirectly challenged the decision taken in the state legislative assembly of Maharashtra.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 31, 2022 3:47:53 am
THE SUPREME Court’s decision to revoke the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs is unconstitutional according to Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar.

The grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar said that the courts cannot interfere in the working of legislative matters. The apex court by giving its verdict has indirectly challenged the decision taken in the state legislative assembly of Maharashtra.

“I firmly believe the roles of judiciary and legislature are very clear and well defined. The judiciary cannot and should not intervene in matters related to the legislature. Whether it is the functioning of the Parliament or the State Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra. The two highest responsible institutions work independently. Therefore, without going into the merit or demerit of the case pertaining to suspension of 12 BJP MLAs, my opinion is each institution should resolve the issues at their own level,” he said.

Moreover, the opposition BJP could have exercised its legislative rights to seek justice in state Assembly if it felt wrong, added Ambedkar.

If the members look to courts for delivering a verdict on legislative matters, it will be endless. As any political party, which is not pleased with the decision taken on the floor of the Assembly or Lok Sabha will be tempted to take its battle against its political rival in court, he warned.

“If legislative matters land in courts this will be a dangerous precedent…Moreover, irrespective of politics and parties it amounts to undermining the rights and jurisdiction of the elected members,” Ambedkar argued.

