SC decision on rebel Sena MLAs’ disqualification should come first: Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday said that the decision by the Supreme Court on the disqualification of the party’s rebel MLAs should come first and then by the Election Commission on whom the original party belongs to.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray also asked why the EC froze the ‘Shiv Sena’ name and its ‘bow and arrow’ symbol when it has not been used by the rival Eknath Shinde faction yet.

“The decision on disqualification should come first and then by the Election Commission (which faction is the original Shiv Sena),” Thackeray said, adding that the SC will start hearing the matter related to the disqualification of rebel MLAs on a daily basis from February 14.

The original Sena was split last June after a rebellion led by Shinde, prompting his faction and the one headed by Uddhav Thackeray to try to stake claim over the party’s name and its symbol. The Supreme Court is deciding whether the rebellion within the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde amounts to defection under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Thackeray also took a dig at the designation of “chief leader” used by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He said the term “Shiv Sena pramukh (chief)” was used by his father and party founder Bal Thackeray. So after his father’s death, Thackeray said he assumed the role of the party chief. There is no post of “chief leader” in Shiv Sena’s constitution, he added.