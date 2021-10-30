SC commission seeks response from govt as Wankhede alleges harassment

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Friday sought a response from the Maharashtra government on a letter written by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede alleging harassment. The letter sought a response from the government within seven days, failing which it would issue summons.

In the letter undersigned by A K Sahu, Director of NCSC, addressed to the MHA secretary, the Maharashtra chief secretary, the DGP and the Mumbai Police commissioner, a response has been sought on Wankhede’s representation.

Also Read | Sameer Wankhede writes to SC panel over his ‘harassment’

The letter stated, “Whereas a complaint/information has been received by the National Commission of Scheduled Castes from Shri Sameer Dyandev Wankhede ..dated 26.10.2021 as enclosed and the Commission has decided to investigate/enquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India.”

“You are requested to submit an action taken report to the undersigned within 7 days from the receipt of this notice either by fax/post/email… or in person,” it added. The information sought includes details like whether an FIR has been registered in the matter.

Also Read | Wankhede wants CBI to probe him, gets state govt assurance on arrest

The letter further stated, “Please take notice that in case the commission does not receive reply from you within the stipulated time, the commission may exercise the powers of civil courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by representation before the commission.”



Wankhede had written to the commission alleging harassment following “disclosures” made by NCP Minister Nawab Malik. The minister had alleged that Wankhede was a Muslim and had secured an IRS job claiming to be from the Scheduled Caste. Malik had alleged that Wankhede’s father’s name was Dawood and not Dyandev. Wankhede has denied all allegations.

Meanwhile, the vigilance team from NCB had by Friday recorded the statements of eight persons. The team is conducting a probe against Wankhede following allegations against him in connection with the raid on the cruise ship from where Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested.