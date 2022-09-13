scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

SC collegium recommends six judicial officers and two lawyers as HC judges

It also recommended two advocates Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye as judges of the HC.

With three judges retiring by November 4, the HC’s strength will come down to 69. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on September 7 approved a proposal for the elevation of six judicial officers. The collegium in its meeting held on September 12 also recommended the elevation of two lawyers as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The names recommended for elevation by the collegium led by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit consist of six judicial officers — Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani, Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi, Vrushali Shubhangi Vijay Joshi.

It also recommended two advocates Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye as judges of the HC. The HC is currently functioning with 72 judges — 44 permanent judges and 18 additional judges. However, the sanctioned strength of the court, which is the second largest in the country after the Allahabad High Court, is 94.

More from Mumbai

With three judges retiring by November 4, the HC’s strength will come down to 69.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 01:07:59 am
Next Story

Pune: JDC organises event to discuss WFH guidelines for SEZ employees

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Premium
Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement