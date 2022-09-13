SC collegium recommends six judicial officers and two lawyers as HC judges

The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on September 7 approved a proposal for the elevation of six judicial officers. The collegium in its meeting held on September 12 also recommended the elevation of two lawyers as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The names recommended for elevation by the collegium led by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit consist of six judicial officers — Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani, Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi, Vrushali Shubhangi Vijay Joshi.

It also recommended two advocates Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye as judges of the HC. The HC is currently functioning with 72 judges — 44 permanent judges and 18 additional judges. However, the sanctioned strength of the court, which is the second largest in the country after the Allahabad High Court, is 94.

With three judges retiring by November 4, the HC’s strength will come down to 69.