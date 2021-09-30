SC Collegium recommends appointment of four judicial officers as judges of Bombay HC

September 30, 2021 11:52:44 am
The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names of four judicial officers A L Pansare, S C More, U S Joshi-Phalke, B P Deshpande for appointment as judges of the Bombay High Court.
The SC Collegium, in its meeting held on Wednesday, approved a proposal for the elevation of the four judicial officers and recommended their names as Bombay HC judges.
The Bombay High Court, which has a principal seat in Mumbai, along with benches at Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa is currently functioning with 59 judges, which includes 50 permanent judges and 9 additional judges, though its sanctioned strength is 94.
