SC Collegium clears 10 names for Bombay HC judges’ posts

THE SUPREME Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended the names of 10 lawyers as judges of the Bombay High Court. The Collegium in its meeting held on Wednesday approved a proposal for elevation of 10 advocates as High Court judges.

The said advocates are Kishore Chandrakant Sant, Valmiki Menezes SA, Kamal Rashmi Khata, Sharmila Uttamrao Deshmukh, Arun Ramnath Pednekar, Sandeep Vishnupant Marne, Gauri Vinod Godse, Rajesh Shantaram Patil, Arif Saleh Doctor, and Somasekhar Sundaresan.

The HC, which has a principal seat in Mumbai, along with benches at Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa is functioning with 59 judges though its sanctioned strength is 94.