scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Must Read

SC Collegium clears 10 names for Bombay HC judges’ posts

The said advocates are Kishore Chandrakant Sant, Valmiki Menezes SA, Kamal Rashmi Khata, Sharmila Uttamrao Deshmukh, Arun Ramnath Pednekar, Sandeep Vishnupant Marne, Gauri Vinod Godse, Rajesh Shantaram Patil, Arif Saleh Doctor, and Somasekhar Sundaresan.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 17, 2022 4:48:14 am
he Collegium in its meeting held on Wednesday approved a proposal for elevation of 10 advocates as High Court judges.

THE SUPREME Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended the names of 10 lawyers as judges of the Bombay High Court. The Collegium in its meeting held on Wednesday approved a proposal for elevation of 10 advocates as High Court judges.

The said advocates are Kishore Chandrakant Sant, Valmiki Menezes SA, Kamal Rashmi Khata, Sharmila Uttamrao Deshmukh, Arun Ramnath Pednekar, Sandeep Vishnupant Marne, Gauri Vinod Godse, Rajesh Shantaram Patil, Arif Saleh Doctor, and Somasekhar Sundaresan.

More from Mumbai

The HC, which has a principal seat in Mumbai, along with benches at Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa is functioning with 59 judges though its sanctioned strength is 94.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Feb 16: Latest News