Maharashtra crisis: SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp petitions

Updated: August 3, 2022 7:18:56 pm
The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to redraft his submissions on petitions filed by the rival Uddhav Thackeray group on constitutional issues arising due to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was hearing petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs on constitutional issues of splits, merger, defection and disqualification.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Uddhav Thackeray faction, said the MLAs who have sided with the Shinde cam can save themselves from disqualification under the tenth schedule of the Constitution only by merging the splinter group with another party They have no other defence available, Sibal told the bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli.
“Once you have been elected it does not mean the umbilical cord with the political party is severed and that you have nothing to do with your political party,” Sibal said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Shinde faction, said the anti-defection law is not a weapon for the leaders who have lost the numbers to lock their members.
Referring to factual aspects, Salve said it is not the case that the MLAs have voluntarily given up their membership of the political party.
“It is not a case of defection. Today it is the case of intra-party rebellion and nobody has given voluntary membership from the party,” Salve said.
After hearing the submissions, the bench said it would hear the matter on Thursday to decide the issue to be adjudicated by it and asked Salve to redraft the questions of law.
The bench would take the case as first matter on Thursday.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
We are not forcing students to join model schools, says Karnataka minister B C Nagesh
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 10 cr from Oct 1 seeks to achieve
Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC
‘My children have taught me that you can’t control everything’
Prevent sugar from ant infestation, paneer from turning sour with these kitchen tips
Tennis ball size hail stones batter cars in Canada
Nintendo Switch sales slump on chip shortage
Aishwarya Rajinikanth: ‘Star kids don’t have it easy’
The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing the local and universal
AAP to support Margaret Alva for Vice President post
1 dead, 2 injured after Madhya Pradesh villagers beat up Maharashtra men ferrying cattle
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai