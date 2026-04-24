SBL blast: Safety lapses, not regulatory failure, caused tragedy, HC told

Overall, 59 people — 35 women and 24 men—have died in explosions at explosives manufacturing units across Vidarbha between March 2023 and March 2026, underscoring persistent safety concerns in the sector.

Central and state authorities have denied any regulatory failure in the March 1 explosion at SBL Energy Limited, telling the Bombay High Court that lapses in on-site safety measures were the likely cause of the disaster that killed 26 workers and injured 16.

In affidavits filed in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), both the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) rejected allegations of inaction, asserting that the Raulgaon facility in Katol tehsil had the required approvals and had been subject to inspections.

PESO said the plant possessed valid No Objection Certificates and its construction complied with the Explosives Rules, 2008. It emphasised that the materials handled are highly sensitive and can detonate due to friction, heat, impact or static electricity. “The accident most likely occurred due to lapses in safety measures during handling of explosives,” the agency stated, adding that a final probe report is awaited and claims seeking lifelong liability against the government are “premature.”