SBL blast: Safety lapses, not regulatory failure, caused tragedy, HC told

A joint inspection drive conducted from June 21 to 27, 2024 — amid a spate of explosions across Vidarbha — had flagged multiple violations at SBL Energy.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readNagpurUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 12:21 AM IST
bombay hcOverall, 59 people — 35 women and 24 men—have died in explosions at explosives manufacturing units across Vidarbha between March 2023 and March 2026, underscoring persistent safety concerns in the sector.
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Central and state authorities have denied any regulatory failure in the March 1 explosion at SBL Energy Limited, telling the Bombay High Court that lapses in on-site safety measures were the likely cause of the disaster that killed 26 workers and injured 16.

In affidavits filed in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), both the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) rejected allegations of inaction, asserting that the Raulgaon facility in Katol tehsil had the required approvals and had been subject to inspections.

PESO said the plant possessed valid No Objection Certificates and its construction complied with the Explosives Rules, 2008. It emphasised that the materials handled are highly sensitive and can detonate due to friction, heat, impact or static electricity. “The accident most likely occurred due to lapses in safety measures during handling of explosives,” the agency stated, adding that a final probe report is awaited and claims seeking lifelong liability against the government are “premature.”

DISH, in its submission, pointed to prior enforcement action against the company. A joint inspection drive conducted from June 21 to 27, 2024 — amid a spate of explosions across Vidarbha — had flagged multiple violations at SBL Energy. Six cases were subsequently filed before a magistrate’s court in Nagpur against the occupier and managers.

The violations cited were extensive: failure to appoint safety and welfare officers, absence of worker safety training, lack of internal safety audits and medical protocols, inadequate emergency arrangements, and deficiencies in equipment such as flameproof fittings and protective systems. Authorities also flagged unsafe working practices at the time of the accident.

DISH reiterated that under the Factories Act, 1948, the factory “occupier” bears ultimate, non-delegable responsibility for ensuring worker safety, training and compliance.

The March 2026 explosion is the latest in a string of fatal incidents in the region. Affidavits list multiple blasts between March 2023 and September 2025 at facilities including Solar Industries India, Chamundi Explosives and the Ordnance Factory Bhandara, which together left 33 dead and 12 injured.

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Overall, 59 people — 35 women and 24 men—have died in explosions at explosives manufacturing units across Vidarbha between March 2023 and March 2026, underscoring persistent safety concerns in the sector.

A final inquiry report into the SBL blast is being prepared, with authorities stating that further action will follow once the investigation is complete.

Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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