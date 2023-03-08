SBI employee wins trust of Mumbai customer, siphons off over Rs 7 lakh from her account

A 26-year-old woman in Mumbai, Maharashtra, lost over Rs 7.5 lakh after she was duped by an employee of a bank where she holds an account, the police said.

The police have booked Dinesh Baisane, a State Bank of India (SBI) employee at the bank’s Malad (East) branch.

According to the police, Baisane had introduced the victim, Janaki Choubey, to internet banking and mobile banking and also knew her user ID and password. “Choubey, a resident of Kandivali (East), would frequently ask Baisane to help her fill out the payment slip appropriately. Baisane would help her calculate the amount and fill in the slip and note down the balance amount. Every time she visited the bank for any transaction the accused would stay in possession of her phone purportedly to handle the transaction and provide the OTP,” the police said.

Choubey told the police that she realised that something was not right when she visited her bank with her friend to deposit money on 26 December, last year. While updating the passbook, Choubey noticed that there was only Rs 5 lakh in her husband’s account when the amount was supposed to be around Rs 12 lakh.

“Choubey asked Baisane about the low balance and he gave her vague answers claiming that there could be a problem with the passbook printing machine. A few days later, the woman asked him for a bank statement and he presented her with one showing that there was Rs 12,26,259 in the account. But when she went home and cross-checked her own passbook’s statements with those provided by Baisane, she found numerous discrepancies,” the police said.

The victim told the police that she eventually met the bank manager, who gave her an actual bank statement that showed only Rs 5,29,046 in the account. Choubey scrutinised the bank statement and found suspicious transactions in her account under the guise of credit card payments, the police said.

Over 12 fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 7,63,196 were carried out, the police said.

Based on the victim’s complaint on March 6, the Bangur Nagar police registered a case for cheating, and forgery under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information and Technology Act.