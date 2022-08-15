Say no to hello, yes to Vande Mataram: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Maharashtra’s new cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar wants government employees to answer their phone calls with ‘Vande Mataram’ and not with the foreign word ‘hello.’

“This is the 75th year of Indian independence and to mark the achievement, all officers and employees in government offices will start the telephonic conversations by saying Vande Mataram and not hello,” said Mungantiwar, hours after cabinet portfolio distribution was announced. “Vande Mataram is our national song. It is not just a word but a symbol of the sentiments of Indians towards Mother India. Written by Bankimchandra Chatterjee in 1875, this song served to energise freedom fighters. Expressing the feeling, ‘O Mother, I bow to you,’ Bankimchandra evoked a spark of patriotism in the hearts of many,” he said.

Mungantiwar said that in this 75th year of independence, we will not be using the foreign word ‘hello’ and instead use Vande Mataram.

“A government resolution to this effect will soon be released,” he said.