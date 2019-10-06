‘Save Aarey’ supporters threaten to boycott polls

Angry residents and ‘Save Aarey’ activists on Saturday said they would boycott the October 21 Assembly elections and urge people to “think twice” before they cast their votes for any political party. Activists also expressed displeasure over the Shiv Sena and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray for paying a “lip service” to the cause, while staying away from ground zero.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered at the Metro 3 car shed site on Friday evening when MMRCL, within hours of the High Court dismissing four petitions filed by activists and Shiv Sena against the Tree Authority’s decision of removing 2,646 trees, started felling them. Several protesters were allegedly manhandled by the police, while at least 29 were arrested on Saturday.

“We are really disappointed with the political parties. Despite tall promises they failed to protect the green cover (at Aarey Colony). We will tell people how the government has failed us and urge them to either choose NOTA or boycott the state elections,” Yash Marwah of ‘Let India Breathe’ said.

Another supporter of the ‘Save Aarey’ campaign, Pervin Sanghavi accused the Shiv Sena of paying “only a lip-service to save Aarey”. “They are sharing power with the government and still behaving like they cannot do anything to prevent this massacre of trees. Aaditya has even demanded to transfer MMRCL managing director Ashwini Bhide since she is not ready to shift the car depot out of Aarey Colony. These trees are cut in the night. If Sena had really wanted they could have stopped this, but hardly any Shiv Saniks were on ground with the citizens,” Sanghavi said.