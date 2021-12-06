Savarkar had scientific temperament, says Sharad Pawar at literary meet

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said Vinayak Damodar Savarkar held a scientific approach to Hinduism and was one of the earliest to promote temple entry reforms for Dalits.

“It was Savarkar who advocated the utility of cow meat and milk for human consumption. He was a rationalist. He approached the issue scientifically, which cannot be undermined.” Pawar said in his address on the concluding day of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Nashik.

His remarks came a day after Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP would not have anything to do with the sammelan as there was no mention of Savarkar in the programme.

“The organisers of the Sahitya Sammelan have deliberately skipped including his name. Where Savarkar is insulted, why should we go?” he said.

Savarkar had presided over the literary meet in 1938.

No one from the BJP attended the event.

Fadnavis had not been invited for the meet, his office told The Indian Express.

Pawar, who said the BJP had created an “unnecessary” controversy, spoke about how Savarkar had built a small temple in Ratnagiri and appointed a Dalit to conduct the rituals.

“This was done to convey the message of social equality. Those days Dalits were not even allowed to enter temples. Handing over temple charge was unthinkable. Now, these are some aspects which show that Savarkar had a scientific temperament,” Pawar said.

Pawar also said Savarkar’s contribution to the freedom movement could not be overlooked. “He is revered by everybody in Maharashtra and Marathi manoos,” the NCP leader said.