Amid Savarkar row, Gandhi’s grandson Tushar defends Rahul: ‘There is evidence in history’

Still facing the political repercussions of his controversial remarks on Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sent out a strong message on Friday when he was joined by Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson, activist Tushar Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Shegaon in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district.

Defending Gandhi’s statements, which had sparked a political storm earlier this week, Tushar said: “It is true that Veer Savarkar was friendly with the British, he apologised to the British just to move out of prison, and it is not like we have taken it from WhatsApp University, there is evidence in history,” reported news agency ANI.

Also Read | As Rahul remarks fan Savarkar heat, Maharashtra Cong fears will be singed

Sharing side-by-side images of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi and their great grandsons, the Congress drew a direct comparison between the freedom struggle and Rahul’s ongoing nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“It is not possible when the country is in trouble and Gandhi-Nehru do not come out shoulder to shoulder,” the party tweeted. “The journey from the freedom movement to the movement to unite India is a witness… We had given freedom to the country then and will unite the country today.”

Speaking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, Tushar drove the point home further: “Yatras are part of a tradition and have given birth to several revolutions over the years… Today, when the country is moving against the construct that our forefathers set, it becomes important for people to realise that we have not given up.”

By sharing the images, the Congress invoked a powerful legacy. Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru shared a unique relationship, riddled with paradoxes. While Nehru was mentored by Gandhi, their political and social ideologies were poles apart. Even during the run-up to Independence, the two clashed on many occasions — most notably, during the aftermath of the Chauri Chaura incident in 1922; the Gandhi-Irwin Pact in 1931; the withdrawal of the Civil Disobedience movement in 1934; and also about the Second World War that broke out in 1939.

In 1942, Gandhi declared Nehru as his political heir.

During an event in Washim district, Rahul had targeted Savarkar accusing him of “writing mercy petitions to the British” and betraying Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel.

Advertisement

His statement triggered a political controversy, with the BJP government accusing him of being “anti-national” and “anti-Hindu”, and Maharashtra’s MVA government publicly expressing its displeasure.