Satellites made by children set for launch, 20 kids from BMC schools part of mission

With India’s first hybrid rocket set for launch on Sunday as part of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023, Mumbai has a reason to feel proud as 20 children from BMC-run schools are part of the mission. A total of 150 satellites made by school students from different states will be launched on the rocket on Sunday. Two of the satellites have been made by students of BMC schools.

The students are from BMC schools in two wards, T and F North. They were selected after clearing a competitive exam and after taking part in online training and offline workshops to understand satellite making and rocket launches.

While being part of this prestigious event has been an achievement in itself, for the students from Mumbai, another thing they looked forward to was the flight they took with their teachers from Mumbai to Chennai, where the launch will take place.

Asis Shukla, a science teacher from Veena Nagar Hindi Primary School in Mulund, who is accompanying the children, said, “As they entered the plane in school uniforms, other passengers started asking them about where they were going. That made the children feel really proud.”

It all started in November last year when a competitive entrance test of sort was held in the two wards. Children from classes VI to VIII appeared for it. And 20 students were selected. All were given online training which was followed by an offline workshop on satellite making in Pune, where the two satellites were made.

“Only 100 children from the entire country were finally selected to be part of the detailed training programme held on February 17. One of the students from our group — Sahil Bhuwad from Sardar Nagar BMC School — was selected. All other students were then given a small workshop on February 18,” said Ranjana Patil, a science teacher from the Guru Govind Singh Marathi School in Mulund.

“All the children come from underprivileged backgrounds and are not able to afford such training, including the commute. It was possible as one of the organising foundations sponsored them,” Patil said.

Advertisement

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation is organising the rocket launch along with the Kalpakam Atomic Research Centre in association with Martin Foundation and Space Zone of India Pvt Ltd.