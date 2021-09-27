Satej Patil lauds Manmohan’s leadership

Minister of State for Home, Information and Technology Satej Patil on Sunday said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s sagacious leadership has guided India through adversity and it has been unmatched in the country and the world.

“Heartiest birthday wishes to the architect of the modern Indian economy, our former PM Hon. Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His sagacious leadership which guided India through times of adversity is still unmatched in the country and in the world. God may give him a long and healthy life,” Patil said.

“His suggestions to the Narendra Modi government in April this year over the ways to ramping up Covid-19 vaccination was the testimony of it…,” the Congress leader added.