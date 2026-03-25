Zilla Parishad Polls: Action on the directives given to suspend Satara SP is subject to probe by govt: Ram Shinde

Shinde announced that opinion of legal and constitutional experts will be sought over directives regarding suspension. (File Photo)

The deadlock over suspension of Satara district Superintendent of Police continued in the legislative council on the last day of the budget session.

A day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the legislature cannot go into the executive’s shoes, council chairman Ram Shinde said that action on the directives given by council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe to suspend Satara SP is subject to the probe undertaken by the government.

But after Shiv Sena ministers termed it confusing and sought to know whether Doshi is suspended, Shinde later announced that opinion of legal and constitutional experts will be sought over directives regarding suspension.