Zilla Parishad Polls: Action on the directives given to suspend Satara SP is subject to probe by govt: Ram Shinde

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The deadlock over suspension of Satara district Superintendent of Police continued in the legislative council on the last day of the budget session.
A day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the legislature cannot go into the executive’s shoes, council chairman Ram Shinde said that action on the directives given by council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe to suspend Satara SP is subject to the probe undertaken by the government.
But after Shiv Sena ministers termed it confusing and sought to know whether Doshi is suspended, Shinde later announced that opinion of legal and constitutional experts will be sought over directives regarding suspension.
Shinde’s statement effectively endorsed CM’s statement on Tuesday. Fadnavis’s statement had come a day after the chaos and manhandling of ministers during the Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) presidential elections triggered an uproar in both houses of the legislature on Monday, bringing the internal rift within the ruling alliance in the open. Shiv Sena legislators had strongly demanded action against Doshi.
Following council chairman’s remarks, ruling Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai questioned whether the suspension of the SP now stands or not. To which Shinde said that he has spoken through his order.
NCP-SP MLC Shashikant Shinde said that the order will have consequences on future developments as well. “You order officers for meetings in the legislative building. Will it not affect that? It is not about this case alone. This is about the stature and rights of the chair of the house,” said Shinde.
Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant said that after Gorhe’s directions of suspension, he and another BJP minister Ganesh Naik present in the house have said that the government will follow the order.
Shinde maintained that he had spoken through his order. But as the war of words continued, the council chairman adjourned the house for 30 minutes. After the council reconvened, Shinde announced that opinion of legal and constitutional experts will be sought.
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